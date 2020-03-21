Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wishes to teach Archie importance of equality

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

The quality Prince Harry wishes to impart upon Archie in his childhood. Photo: CNN

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle self-quarantining in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former royals are spending these days with ample rest and relaxation.

According to a recent report by US Weekly, Prince Harry is enjoying this opportunity and relishing in the time he gets to spend with his son and wife.

A source close to Harry states that the young father wishes for Archie to learn "the importance of treating people equally regardless of race and background.”

Prince Harry is adamant to teach his son the true meaning of equality and tolerance and that “is something Harry will drum into him as soon as he’s old enough to understand.”

Source concluded by saying that the most major reason why Prince Harry and Meghan chose to leave the UK was for the sake of their son. “They want to make the world a better place."

More From World:

Coronavirus outbreak: You may have to practice social distancing longer than you think

Coronavirus outbreak: You may have to practice social distancing longer than you think
Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through

Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer
Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’

Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’
Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again

Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again
Why Meghan Markle’s departure is a ‘huge loss’ for the royal family

Why Meghan Markle’s departure is a ‘huge loss’ for the royal family
Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request

Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request
US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry draw flak for sharing Queen’s message on coronavirus

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry draw flak for sharing Queen’s message on coronavirus
Italy coronavirus toll tops 4,000, New York enters lockdown

Italy coronavirus toll tops 4,000, New York enters lockdown
Court told Altaf Hussain didn’t like Geo’s editorial stance on his politics

Court told Altaf Hussain didn’t like Geo’s editorial stance on his politics
Italy's coronavirus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports none

Italy's coronavirus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports none

Latest

view all