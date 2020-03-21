Prince Harry wishes to teach Archie importance of equality

The quality Prince Harry wishes to impart upon Archie in his childhood. Photo: CNN

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle self-quarantining in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former royals are spending these days with ample rest and relaxation.

According to a recent report by US Weekly, Prince Harry is enjoying this opportunity and relishing in the time he gets to spend with his son and wife.

A source close to Harry states that the young father wishes for Archie to learn "the importance of treating people equally regardless of race and background.”

Prince Harry is adamant to teach his son the true meaning of equality and tolerance and that “is something Harry will drum into him as soon as he’s old enough to understand.”

Source concluded by saying that the most major reason why Prince Harry and Meghan chose to leave the UK was for the sake of their son. “They want to make the world a better place."