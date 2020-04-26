Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Disha Patani's intense fitrness regime for a toned body revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Disha Patani's intense fitrness regime for a toned body revealed 

Disha Patani is a fitness freak beyond belief and the actress has not let quarantine dampen her spirits at all.

The Malang actress has repeatedly shared her exercise routine , urging people to be on the move while staying at home.

Recently, the starlet while speaking to ETimes, revealed her rigorous full-body workout, stating that she follows a strict regimen to be in perfect shape.

Disha added that she is making the most of her time by doing cardio and weight training exercises and keeping up with her diet schedule.

Prior to that, the actress took to Instagram to share a video wherein she was grooving to a song by Beyonce.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s movie Malang and made a special appearance in Baaghi 3.

She is all set to be seen in upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Salman Khan.

