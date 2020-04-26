Chris Hemsworth to discuss new film 'Extraction' on Instagram Live

Directed by Marvel stuntman Sam Hargrave, "Extraction" has premiered on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth is going live with the director of his new Netflix movie "Extraction".



The "Thor" actor asked his fans to join him and Sam Hargrave on Instagram Live on Sunday where they would answer questions about the film that has just premiered on Netflix.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of pictures from the shoot and wrote "I’ll be going LIVE with our Extraction director @thesamhargrave (aka the maniac with the camera) tomorrow on @netflixfilm to answer all your questions and chat about the movie. Come hang with us - 4pm PST / 8pm EST / 9AM AEST".











Directed by long-time Marvel stuntman Sam Hargrave, the story of "Extraction" follows a black-market mercenary who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

