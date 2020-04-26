Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth to discuss new film 'Extraction' on Instagram Live

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Directed by Marvel stuntman Sam Hargrave, "Extraction" has premiered on Netflix 

Chris Hemsworth is going live with the director of his new Netflix movie "Extraction".

The "Thor" actor asked his fans to join him and Sam Hargrave on Instagram Live on Sunday where they would answer questions about the film that has just premiered on Netflix. 

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of pictures from the shoot and wrote "I’ll be going LIVE with our Extraction director @thesamhargrave (aka the maniac with the camera) tomorrow on @netflixfilm to answer all your questions and chat about the movie. Come hang with us - 4pm PST / 8pm EST / 9AM AEST".



Directed by long-time Marvel stuntman Sam Hargrave, the story of "Extraction" follows a black-market mercenary who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. 

More From Entertainment:

Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan

Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan
Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors

Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors
Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days

Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days
Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment

Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment
Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist

Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist
Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo

Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo
Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown

Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown
Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine

Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book
Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks

Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks
Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’

Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Latest

view all