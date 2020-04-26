Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020


Pakistani Peacekeepers have rescued more than 2,000 people stranded due to heavy floods in the Democratic Republic of CONGO (DRC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, torrential floods erupted in the Uvira city of South Kivu and its surrounding areas last week and continued for days.

"Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses, affecting some 75,000 people," read a statement.

According to the ISPR, Pakistani Blue Helmets, which serve the United Nation's peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), "immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue and relief of local Congolese populace".

Rescue parties were dispatched with paramedics and equipment. The troops built a stone embankment "which was strong enough to shift people and vehicles from [the] affected area", said the ISPR in its statement.

The stranded people were provided food and necessary medical care.

"Pakistani Peacekeepers’ rescue efforts have been widely acknowledged by locals as well UN authorities. Being one of the largest troops contributing country, Pakistan has more than 4,000 Blue Helmets serving under UN for maintaining peace and stability," read the statement.

The ISPR said that thus far, 157 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives "for preservation of global peace, while serving humanity with honour, courage and dignity".

