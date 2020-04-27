Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 27 2020
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir's PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir's PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Sajal Ali shared a PDA-filled dazzling throwback photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir from quarantine, serving the major couple goals.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared the photo with heart emojis.

The photo has won the hearts of fans of Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir.

Earlier, a similar PDA-filled photo was shared by Ahad.

The celebrity couple tied the knot on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi with family and friends in attendance.

Currently, Sajal in in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They have also urged their fans to practice social distancing and stay at home to break the coronavirus chain.

