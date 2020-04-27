Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19. Photo: Financial Express

Amitabh Bachchan has been cooped up in his house alongside other family members and during this time of global crisis, he has been utilizing his free time by putting out motivational posts for fans across the world.

Recently, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a breaking news bulletin in both English and Hindi, stating that a bat had broken into his premises.

Amitabh began by stating, “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes chamkadadh just entered my room ..3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, [expletive]!!”

On his personal blog, Amitabh continued stating, “There be no other news than this : A bat .. yes a BAT , just flew into my room, Jalsa 3rd floor, my private room. Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area, let alone a house. Now today my house, my personal room, apparently came out from my bedroom, panic among the girls, finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony.”



“I was wanting to get to my study to pick up the badminton racquet, that I had decorated my interior with - a gift from special person - but the girls were screaming and pulled me out of the room. The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out. BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .. !!”