Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19. Photo: Financial Express

Amitabh Bachchan has been cooped up in his house alongside other family members and during this time of global crisis, he has been utilizing his free time by putting out motivational posts for fans across the world.

Recently, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a breaking news bulletin in both English and Hindi, stating that a bat had broken into his premises.

Amitabh began by stating, “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes chamkadadh just entered my room ..3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, [expletive]!!”

On his personal blog, Amitabh continued stating, “There be no other news than this : A bat .. yes a BAT , just flew into my room, Jalsa 3rd floor, my private room. Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area, let alone a house. Now today my house, my personal room, apparently came out from my bedroom, panic among the girls, finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony.”

“I was wanting to get to my study to pick up the badminton racquet, that I had decorated my interior with - a gift from special person - but the girls were screaming and pulled me out of the room. The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out. BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .. !!”

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Kapoor sets the record straight on overly critical acting reviews

Arjun Kapoor sets the record straight on overly critical acting reviews
Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe

Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe
Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur

Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur
Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas
Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown

Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown
Anil Kapoor's biceps are the result of hard work, not 'supplements'

Anil Kapoor's biceps are the result of hard work, not 'supplements'
Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’

Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’
Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations

Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations
Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her

Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets to be demolished

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets to be demolished
Karan Johar apologizes over ‘insensitive’ social media posts in the midst of pandemic

Karan Johar apologizes over ‘insensitive’ social media posts in the midst of pandemic

Latest

view all