Why Kate Middleton plans to keep Princess Charlotte away from school

Kate Middleton might not send Princess Charlotte back to school even when it reopens this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Thomas's school in Battersea is expected to follow UK government guidance and only bring back "reception, year 1, and year 6."

Charlotte is in "reception," but George is in "year 2," which is not one of the groups that could go back.

The outlet reported that regardless of whatever the school decided, William and Kate want to keep their children together and likely will not send Charlotte back to school before George.

In a remote ITV earlier, Kate told interviewers Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how George gets excited about Charlotte's school projects, "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

When asked about how she is keeping kids busy at home, the Duchess of Cambridge said, "Fine, thank you. It's extraordinary. I'm sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things. We’re stuck into homeschooling again. They’re unprecedented times really. But no we're fine, thank you for asking."