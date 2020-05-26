Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts

The first ever picture of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas has won the hearts of their fans and friends on social media.



Priyanka Chopra, who is quarantined with husband Nick Jonas in the United States amid coronavirus pandemic, turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photo with Nick Jonas.

The Sky Is Pink actress wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together.”

“Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka further said.



The actress went on to say “Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Nick Jonas dropped a lovable comment saying “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

The adorable photo has won the hearts of the fans on Instagram.