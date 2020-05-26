Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first ever picture together wins hearts

The first ever picture of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas has won the hearts of their fans and friends on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, who is quarantined with husband Nick Jonas in the United States amid coronavirus pandemic, turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photo with Nick Jonas.

The Sky Is Pink actress wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together.”

“Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka further said.

The actress went on to say “Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Nick Jonas dropped a lovable comment saying “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

The adorable photo has won the hearts of the fans on Instagram.

More From Bollywood:

Bhumi Pednekar speaks out against humans causing destruction to the planet

Bhumi Pednekar speaks out against humans causing destruction to the planet
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits
Sameera Reddy opens up on her experiences as a new mom

Sameera Reddy opens up on her experiences as a new mom
Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’

Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’
Anil Kapoor reminisces upon his time working on ‘Mr India’

Anil Kapoor reminisces upon his time working on ‘Mr India’
Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to her real estate purchase

Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to her real estate purchase
'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan

'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan
Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song ‘Candle’

Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song ‘Candle’
Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches

Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches
Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health

Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health
“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message

“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message
Salman Khan releases his third song ‘Bhai Bhai’ on Eid

Salman Khan releases his third song ‘Bhai Bhai’ on Eid

Latest

view all