Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

US singer Nick Jonas showered love on wife Priyanka Chopra and penned down a heartfelt message for her.

Sharing a throwback photo from their first ever date two years ago, the Ugly Truth singer wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today.”

He went on to say “It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing.”

Nick Jonas further said, “I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Priyanka, who is spending quality time with Nick in US amid the coronavirus pandemic, also showered love on husband saying that “I love you jaan.. best decision of my life.”

Earlier, the Sky Is Pink actress also shared first ever loved-up photo with Nick Jonas on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community
Eminem gives away his phone number to panic-stricken, stressed-out fans

Eminem gives away his phone number to panic-stricken, stressed-out fans

Latest

view all