Ananya Panday believes after her debut, 'everything became so real’

Ananya Panday believes ‘after my film, everything became so real’. Photo: Filmfare

With a splendid and star-studded debut in Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday has portrayed a rather playful demeanor in front of her fans.

However, with her most recent comic release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya proved she has a large arsenal of talent up her sleeve, just waiting to be discovered. With this new display of skills, she has proved to be a rather prodigious young talent.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she opened up about how her life changed over the years and all of the successes, as well as hurdles she overcame in order to reach that point.

Ananya was quoted saying, "I've always wanted to do this and I'm really happy. I like all this attention that's coming my way. I love speaking to people and interacting with them especially young girls and boys. After my film, everything became so real and I'm grateful for all that love."