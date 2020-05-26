Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear 

Hollywood star Chris Evans shot to fame and glory with his classic role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And while that became one of his career-defining roles, the actor almost let the massive opportunity slip out of his hands all because of his issues with anxiety.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Evans, 38, revealed how he suffered several debilitating panic attacks.

“All of a sudden your hobby becomes your job. Anxiety comes with that,” he said.

The Defending Jacob star had rejected the role of Steve Rogers multiple times in 2011-released Captain America: The First Avenger, in spite of a salary raise.

“My suffering would be my own,” he recalls as he fretted over him instantly racking up internet attention as it was “during the proliferation of the internet age where all of a sudden you can read people’s reactions online.”

He remembered how it was during his film Puncture in 2010 that his struggle with anxiety escalated. “It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set.”

The actor decided to take up the role of the Avenger after consulting fellow MCU star Robert Downey Jr. and upon persistence of friends, family and a therapist. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19
Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community
Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all