Bollywood
Thursday Jun 18 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput experienced no financial struggles: report

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput has been the center of media outcry ever since his tragic and untimely death was revealed to the public eye. Camps have since been divided over alleged ‘outsider’ treatment he received from the industry after he made his shift into films.

Amid the speculations, debates and social outcry, a friend of the departed star has come out shrouded in mystery, claiming that Sushant Singh suffered from no financial troubles during the course of his career. The anonymous friend claims that the actor charged over 8 crores per film and was living fairly comfortably as a result of that.

During his interview with Pinkvilla, the friend was quoted saying, "Sushant wasn't going through financial trouble as is being discussed. He had a few films lined up and a few more in discussions. From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year. If he signed the other two films, he would have had five projects by 2022. He was also charging to the tune of Rs 8 crore per project."

Not only that, there have also been situations where producers have offered to pay the actor more than his original fee. "There were two producers who were planning to meet him later this month. Since he wasn't in touch with them, they had spoken to one of his close buddies and even shared how they would love to pay him to the tune of Rs 11 crore for their film, a riveting drama."

