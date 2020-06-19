Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jun 19 2020
By
Reuters

Diplomacy during COVID-19: Johnson and Macron trade bows, thumbs up

By
Reuters

Friday Jun 19, 2020

LONDON: Standing apart on either side of a strip of red carpet outside Number 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron demonstrated the unusual reality of international diplomacy in the coronavirus era.

Macron’s visit to London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s call for wartime resistance is one of the most high-profile foreign trips by a head of state since many countries imposed lockdowns to curb the virus.

Unable to shake hands then stand shoulder to shoulder while posing for photos outside the famous black door of Number 10, which would be the usual ritual, the two leaders had to improvise.

Macron put his palms together and offered a small bow - a gesture Johnson clumsily reciprocated while waving one hand around to direct the French leader to stand at a suitable distance.

Smiling and turning to face the cameras, Macron held up an arm sideways to check the distance between the two, while Johnson offered his counterpart a slightly awkward thumbs up.

Britain’s social distancing rules state that people should remain two metres apart to help limit the spread of the coronavirus which has swept across the globe, causing tens of thousands of deaths in both Britain and France.

Macron was exempted from a 14-day quarantine period imposed by British authorities on all visitors arriving from overseas.

The scene in Downing Street was a sharp contrast to previous meetings between Macron and Johnson who, despite being at loggerheads over Brexit, appear to have a good personal rapport.

In August last year, during a diplomatic trip to try and break a Brexit deadlock, Johnson was pictured briefly putting his foot up on a coffee table inside the gilded Elysee palace in Paris as he laughed and joked with Macron.

More From World:

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads with Nazi symbol

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads with Nazi symbol

Coronavirus: Shops, cafes reopen as Singapore eases lockdown restrictions

Coronavirus: Shops, cafes reopen as Singapore eases lockdown restrictions
NATO indicates reduction of its forces in Afghanistan

NATO indicates reduction of its forces in Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai ecstatic as she completes her degree at Oxford

Malala Yousafzai ecstatic as she completes her degree at Oxford
Pakistan can seek extradition of three other suspects from UK in Imran Farooq case: Cadman

Pakistan can seek extradition of three other suspects from UK in Imran Farooq case: Cadman
In pictures: Single-use plastic makes a comeback with COVID-19

In pictures: Single-use plastic makes a comeback with COVID-19
Hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced before 2021: WHO

Hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced before 2021: WHO
UK minister criticised for saying 'taking the knee' seems to be from 'Game of Thrones'

UK minister criticised for saying 'taking the knee' seems to be from 'Game of Thrones'

India can face military pressure from China, Pakistan, and Nepal: analyst

India can face military pressure from China, Pakistan, and Nepal: analyst
Trump has no guiding principles, unfit to be president: former US adviser Bolton

Trump has no guiding principles, unfit to be president: former US adviser Bolton
India's UNSC win 'gives its actions a quasi political legitimacy': Shireen Mazari

India's UNSC win 'gives its actions a quasi political legitimacy': Shireen Mazari
Iran test-fires 'new generation' of cruise missiles in Gulf of Oman

Iran test-fires 'new generation' of cruise missiles in Gulf of Oman

Latest

view all