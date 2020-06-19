Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron among celebs to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 19, 2020

American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson, British star Benedict Cumberbatch and Actor Zac Efron are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021.

'American Pie' singer Don McLean, Shia LaBeouf and Missy Elliott were also among the 35 stars of film, television and music announced for the honor on Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

The late Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fences” playwright August Wilson will be given stars posthumously.

They will join more than 2,600 celebrities, including Charlie Chaplin, Jennifer Aniston, Jimi Hendrix and rapper Snoop Dogg, whose names are inscribed on pink and bronze stars embedded on the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard in a tradition that started in 1960.

Ceremonies unveiling the stars on the Walk of Fame were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra felicitates Malala for completing her degree at Oxford

Priyanka Chopra felicitates Malala for completing her degree at Oxford
Elon Musk denies 'three-way affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk denies 'three-way affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne
‘Juneteenth’: Selena Gomez urges people to highlight importance of BLM

‘Juneteenth’: Selena Gomez urges people to highlight importance of BLM

Meghan Markle's role to appear in Kristen Stewart starrer on Princess Diana's life?

Meghan Markle's role to appear in Kristen Stewart starrer on Princess Diana's life?
Kate Middleton sheds light on how quarantine has taken a toll on mental health

Kate Middleton sheds light on how quarantine has taken a toll on mental health

Jessica Mulroney loses charity gig after ties with Meghan Markle turn sour

Jessica Mulroney loses charity gig after ties with Meghan Markle turn sour
Highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teaser out now

Highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teaser out now
Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism

Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism

'Avatar 2' producer shares picture from the set

'Avatar 2' producer shares picture from the set

Jennifer Lawrence breaks her no-Twitter rule to support Black Lives Matter

Jennifer Lawrence breaks her no-Twitter rule to support Black Lives Matter
Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering

Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering
Amber Heard had a three-way affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne: report

Amber Heard had a three-way affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne: report

Latest

view all