Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron among celebs to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson, British star Benedict Cumberbatch and Actor Zac Efron are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021.

'American Pie' singer Don McLean, Shia LaBeouf and Missy Elliott were also among the 35 stars of film, television and music announced for the honor on Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

The late Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fences” playwright August Wilson will be given stars posthumously.

They will join more than 2,600 celebrities, including Charlie Chaplin, Jennifer Aniston, Jimi Hendrix and rapper Snoop Dogg, whose names are inscribed on pink and bronze stars embedded on the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard in a tradition that started in 1960.

Ceremonies unveiling the stars on the Walk of Fame were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.