Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
By
AFP

Mike Pompeo says WHO's handling of pandemic led to 'dead Britons'

By
AFP

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

Pompeo in a private meeting alleges that WHO decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head. Photo: Reuters

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers during a trip to London that the World Health Organisation's actions during the coronavirus pandemic led to "dead Britons", British media reported on Wednesday.

Pompeo told a private meeting of MPs on Tuesday that the WHO had become a "political" body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head, according to quotes in the Times and Daily Telegraph.

"When push came to shove when it really mattered most", people died "because of the deal that was made", he said.

Pompeo was in Britain for meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab focused on China and met some Conservative party MPs during a private morning event.

The WHO said it rejected "ad hominem attacks and unfounded allegations".

"WHO urges countries to remain focused on tackling the pandemic that is causing tragic loss of life and suffering," a spokesperson for the organisation said on Tuesday, according to the Telegraph.

The US announced earlier this month that it would be withdrawing from the WHO, accusing it of being controlled by China.

US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis in the US is likely to "get worse before it gets better".

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

Trump urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus which has left more than 141,000 people dead in the US.

More From World:

Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery

Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery
China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy

China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy
Joe Biden says Trump is ‘first’ racist US president

Joe Biden says Trump is ‘first’ racist US president
Mike Pompeo urges India to decrease dependence on China

Mike Pompeo urges India to decrease dependence on China
COVID-19 cases in S America soar past 4mn, Brazil and Argentina register record rise

COVID-19 cases in S America soar past 4mn, Brazil and Argentina register record rise
China launches unmanned probe to Mars

China launches unmanned probe to Mars

India-occupied Kashmir locks down, pilgrimage for Hindus off as virus cases surge

India-occupied Kashmir locks down, pilgrimage for Hindus off as virus cases surge
Arif Naqvi case: US prisons do not adhere to international human rights standards, lawyers claim

Arif Naqvi case: US prisons do not adhere to international human rights standards, lawyers claim
Pakistan in talks with Poland to establish Urdu chairs in universities

Pakistan in talks with Poland to establish Urdu chairs in universities
Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release birthday pictures of Prince George

Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release birthday pictures of Prince George
Study casts serious doubt on India's official virus numbers

Study casts serious doubt on India's official virus numbers
Alaska hit by 7.8-magnitude earthquake, triggering brief tsunami warning

Alaska hit by 7.8-magnitude earthquake, triggering brief tsunami warning

Latest

view all