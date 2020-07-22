Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

Rubina Ashraf returns home after fighting coronavirus for over a month

Veteran Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf has returned home after fighting novel coronavirus at the hospital for over a month, her daughter Minna Rubina Tariq has confirmed.

Taking to Instagram, Minna shared sweet photos with mother and wrote, “To the smile i thought ill never be able to see again, the hands I thought ill never get to kiss again. My beloved amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling.”

She went on to say, “This time not only taught me to care for her more, but to know i am nothing without her.”

“This picture and post is mostly to thank all the people who prayed for her, her fans who always messaged and asked about her and wished her well. Please keep her in your prayers. We love you too bits,” Minna thanked the fans for their love.

Rubina Ashraf also took to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and prayers.

The Ishq Ki Intiha actress wrote, “I am so overwhelmed and humbled by the love and prayers that all of you sent my way. Can not thank you enough!!! Love u all.”

Legendary actress Rubina contracted Covid-19 on June 3 and she had quarantined herself at home.

Later, according to reports, she was shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.

