Kate Middleton, Prince William officially release birthday pictures of Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially released the pictures of their son Prince George to mark his seventh birthday.

Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow,’ read the caption accompanying a picture of the prince.

Posting another picture on the photo and video sharing app the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!’

The pictures raked in millions of likes, with fans pointing the resemblance they think Prince George's bears to his father Prince William.







