Wednesday Jul 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan’s childhood photo with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim wins hearts

A throwback childhood photo of Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Sharing the throwback picture, the Simmba actress who shares a great bond with mom, penned down a poem for Amrita Singh.

Flaunting her poetic side, Sara wrote, “Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter Riot of colours with Water Slaughter. Mommy so young I almost forgot her Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her.”

“But it was healthy fun with no totter After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor,” she further wrote.

In the picture, seemed to be clicked from one of the Holi celebrations as their faces are covered with colours, Sara and Ibrahim could be seen posing with the mother and flashing their smile at the camera.

The endearing post has won the hearts of thousands of fans.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was released on February 14, 2020.

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

