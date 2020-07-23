Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 23 2020
Janhvi Kapoor discusses Bollywood's unfair treatment with female stars

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

In the midst of the escalating debate about nepotism in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor came forth addressing her privilege.

The 23-year-old, who hails from one of the industry’s royal families with almost all members part of the top-tier, admitted that she had been luckier than most in reaching the top.

During an interview with Gunjan Saxena, whose biopic she is starring in, Janhvi said: “I haven’t had to deal with the kind of things that most women have to deal with. Because I do come from a slightly more privileged background and so I have been extremely lucky in the way that I have been treated and the opportunities that I have gotten.

“I don’t think I have anything to complain about, but hearing her story, being in a simulated environment, when knowing that she’s been in probably these real situations, I don’t know if I can say maybe sympathise, but it made me come close to watch it may have been like, and it, of course, broadened my horizon and perspective of what women might be going through,” she added.

She went on to talk about the rampant sexism that has existed in the industry for every female actor and how she had initially tried to justify it by telling herself that perhaps the male actor had a more significant role. “But then I realised that maybe it’s just some sort of subliminal conditioning that is making them do that."

