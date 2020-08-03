Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 03 2020
Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to fans with adorable photo from her 'little farm'

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to fans with adorable photo from her ‘little farm’

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has extended eid greetings to all her fans with an adorable photo from her ‘little farm’.

Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress shared a lovely photo of her wherein she could be seen feeding the goats she bought for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha 2020.

Mehwish said, “Missing my little farm ... #Eid2020 #EidMoobarak #Posersclub.”

Missing my little farm ... #Eid2020 #EidMoobarak #Posersclub

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in Nadeem Baig's directorial London Nahi Jaunga alongside Humayun Saeed.

