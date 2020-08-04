Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry feels ‘grounded’ amid ‘emotional journey’ ahead of daughter’s birth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Katy Perry detailed her pregnancy journey and how the entire process had been extremely emotional

Vocal powerhouse Katy Perry is drawing closer to embracing motherhood as she is currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Teenage Dream hit maker detailed her pregnancy journey and how the entire process had been an extremely emotional one.

"I feel really good. I love my body and I'm proud of it. I've had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I've heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I'm ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago,” she said.

"I've been through an emotional journey and I feel very grounded. And I should feel grounded because I'm 185 [expletive] pounds right now,” she said.

Perry and Bloom had announced their pregnancy back in March this year and revealed the sex of the baby later in April.

"I was really specific about this year. I told my management, ‘I'm gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.' It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided,” she said.

Perry also spoke about Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. “I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, 'Yes, go.'”

More From Entertainment:

Shaan-e-Pakistan goes digital for latest musical summit amid pandemic

Shaan-e-Pakistan goes digital for latest musical summit amid pandemic
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West head out for family trip to ‘work things out’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West head out for family trip to ‘work things out’
Ayesha Omar shares her story of assault with #MeToo activist Rose McGowan

Ayesha Omar shares her story of assault with #MeToo activist Rose McGowan
Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photos

Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photos
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are bound by a desire to ‘be more spiritually evolved’

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are bound by a desire to ‘be more spiritually evolved’
Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp asks Shahid Afridi to teach him how to play cricket

Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp asks Shahid Afridi to teach him how to play cricket
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber vow to raise 'anti-racist' kids

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber vow to raise 'anti-racist' kids
Meghan Markle turns 39: Here’s how the duchess will celebrate her birthday in LA

Meghan Markle turns 39: Here’s how the duchess will celebrate her birthday in LA
Katie Holmes opens up about quarantining with daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes opens up about quarantining with daughter Suri Cruise
Bella Hadid calls out the fashion industry over deep-rooted racism

Bella Hadid calls out the fashion industry over deep-rooted racism
James Corden accused of being a ‘bully’ after Ellen DeGeneres’s empire topples over

James Corden accused of being a ‘bully’ after Ellen DeGeneres’s empire topples over
Kanye West picks his VP: ‘Biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball

Kanye West picks his VP: ‘Biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball

Latest

view all