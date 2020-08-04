Katy Perry feels ‘grounded’ amid ‘emotional journey’ ahead of daughter’s birth

Katy Perry detailed her pregnancy journey and how the entire process had been extremely emotional

Vocal powerhouse Katy Perry is drawing closer to embracing motherhood as she is currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Teenage Dream hit maker detailed her pregnancy journey and how the entire process had been an extremely emotional one.

"I feel really good. I love my body and I'm proud of it. I've had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I've heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I'm ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago,” she said.

"I've been through an emotional journey and I feel very grounded. And I should feel grounded because I'm 185 [expletive] pounds right now,” she said.

Perry and Bloom had announced their pregnancy back in March this year and revealed the sex of the baby later in April.

"I was really specific about this year. I told my management, ‘I'm gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.' It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided,” she said.

Perry also spoke about Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. “I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, 'Yes, go.'”