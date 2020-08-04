Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber vow to raise 'anti-racist' kids

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber claim they will raise their kids to be anti-racist

Although Hailey Baldwin has no plans of getting pregnant in the near future, she and Justin are on the right track regarding their parenting philosophies already.

During an interview with Vogue India, Hailey claimed that her inspiration towards this desire came after her perspective and even ideas regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality was thrown on its head amid these recent protests.

She was quoted saying, “It was time to look inside and reflect: what do I not know, what do I need to ask, how can I step up and do the best that I can to be an ally in the Black Lives Matter movement?”

She also claimed that no matter when she decides to start a family, they will be raised on the ideals of equality, “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due."

Hailey has always been an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and has utilized her platform to bring awareness to these heinous crimes time and time again.

In one of her past Instagram updates the model said, "We live in a country that denies the same freedom and rights to someone based on the color of their skin... black men, women and children are being MURDERED because of the color of their skin while white men, women and children majority of the time receive a slap on the wrist at best.”

"I am tired, I’m angry, I’m sad, and I will not stay quiet. Changes need to be made, and people need to be behind bars for their actions.. Rest In Peace George Floyd."