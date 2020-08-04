Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Reuters

Video: Large blast in port area shakes Beirut

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

According to security sources and witness the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses.

A massive explosion in Beirut’s port area on Tuesday shook the whole city, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, videos shared on social media showed.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street," said a Reuters witness.

Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a "very high number" of injures and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: "All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos."


