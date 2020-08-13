Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi from Friday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

The spell is expected to enter tomorrow (Friday) in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, and Matiari. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that another monsoon spell will enter Karachi and other cities in Sindh on Friday.

The PMD said that more monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday (evening) to Sunday.

“Under the influence of this system, scattered rain/wind-thundershower, with few/isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar and Mithi from Friday (evening/night) to Sunday.”

At least 19 people lost their lives during the last spell of monsoon rains in the port city, rescue sources and authorities confirmed.

More From Pakistan:

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle
'Sindh govt may not have properly informed SC about steps taken for Karachi'

'Sindh govt may not have properly informed SC about steps taken for Karachi'
Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday
China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report

China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report
Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results

Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour
Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar

Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP
Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations

Latest

view all