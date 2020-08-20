Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 20 2020
Miley Cyrus says she's a 'very logical person'

Thursday Aug 20, 2020

Miley Cyrus has explained how she deals with heartbreak, saying: 'I'm a very logical person. And I really try to not get lost in emotion, because our emotion lies to us.'

The 27-year-old singer - who finalised her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth earlier this year - has stated she's a 'very logical person'. 

The songstress went on to say: "Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real. And I remember at a time we're dealing with heartbreak it's like, I'm never going to be the same again."

She, in conversation with Zane Lowe, said: "So when dealing with heartbreak, I look at what's being added, what's being subjected, and I write down each on each side of the scale.

"So I'm very logical. So I am obsessed with lists. You can ask all my collaborators, I do the same thing when I song write; I have to write everything down.

"I'm a visual thinker. I need to see it. And I need to look at it and evaluate it, and it's value to me, and it's addition or subtraction to my being, to my existence", she added.

It's also being reported that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially called it quits on their relationship. According to reports they split within the last few weeks, and it's unclear right now what led to the breakup.

Miley and Cody started dating in October 2019, shortly after Miley's split from Kaitlynn Carter which followed her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

