Dilip Kumar's brothers' health deteriorating after getting diagnosed with COVID-19

Bollywood
Friday Aug 21 2020
Friday Aug 21, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's brothers, Ehsan and Aslam Khan, were rushed to the hospital after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Indian media reports, Ehsan is 90 years' old while Aslam is a few years apart. The two brothers are seeking treatment for coronavirus at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

The brother duo was already battling health concerns like high blood pressure and other age-related issues.

On Sunday, they were placed on non-invasive ventilator.

Meanwhile, as per the latest intel on the matter their health has worsened with time despite continuous efforts made by the doctors.

According to a leading doctor treating the Khan brothers, they are in critical condition owing to age and comorbidities.

Furthermore, their vital organs is a big reason of concern as they are failing with time.

