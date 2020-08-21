Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat's photo twinning in all-black outfit wins hearts

Pakistan superstar Humayun Saeed and co-star Mehwish Hayat shared adorable throwback photos on their respective Instagram handles and indulged in sweet banter.

The Load Wedding actress turned to the photo-video sharing app and posted a throwback photo with Humayun Saeed where both could be seen twinning in all-black outfit.

The picture seems to be from the sets of their 2016 romantic drama series Dil Lagi.

Commenting on the post, Humayun said, “Oye hoye...ye pic tumne mujje nahin bheji...mujhe doosri bheji hai...(You didn’t send me this picture, you sent me another one) let me share that one... [sic]"

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor also took to Instagram and shared a photo with co-star Mehwish.

Humayun and Mehwish could be seen all smiling in the adorable picture.

Commenting on Humayun’s post, Mehwish wrote with a big smile emoticon, “I like this photo better!”.

On the work front, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga.

