Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
AFP

Erdogan announces Turkey's 'biggest discovery' of natural gas in Black Sea

By
AFP

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2020. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey had made a historic discovery of gas in the Black Sea, but would still speed up contentious exploration in the Mediterranean that has pitted it against Greece and the EU.

Turkey hopes the discovery can help wean it off imported energy, including from Russia, which comes at a high cost at a time when the local currency is weakening and the economy is more fragile because of the coronavirus.

Erdogan said the 320-billion-cubic-metre deep sea find was made at a site Turkish vessel Fatih began exploring last month.

He added that he hoped to see the first gas reach Turkish consumers in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the modern republic.

"Turkey made the biggest discovery of natural gas in its history in the Black Sea," a delighted Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

"My Lord has opened the door to unprecedented wealth for us," he enthused.

The Fatih, Turkey's first drilling vessel, is named after Fatih Sultan Mehmet, the Ottoman Sultan who conquered Constantinople — current-day Istanbul — in 1453.

The vessel made the discovery in the Tuna-1 field off the coast of Eregli town in the northern province of Zonguldak after beginning the search on July 20, Erdogan said.

'Reasons to be cautious'

The Turkish lira gained value against the dollar on Erdogan's promise on Wednesday to report "good news" on Friday, but fell after the size of the find was less than half of that suggested in initial reports.

Analysts were also wary of overplaying the discovery's significance, pointing out that deep sea drilling is expensive and takes time.

"There are reasons to be cautious," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"For one thing, it will take time for the necessary infrastructure to be put in place before the gas can be extracted," he said in a research note.

Tuvey added "the boost to Turkey's external position may only be temporary."

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director of the German Marshall Fund, tweeted the discovery was "not bad at all (but) not a game changer either."

The volume of gas announced by Erdogan would cover Turkey's total natural gas needs for six years, at current consumption rates.

High energy import bill

Turkish Finance Minister and Erdogan's son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, speaking aboard the Fatih, said the discovery and future potential finds could reduce Turkey's import-heavy trade balance by cutting its high energy import bill.

Turkey's energy import bill corresponded to two percent of total economic output last year, according to Capital Economics, with most purchases coming from Russia, Iran and Iraq.

Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority said in January the country's annual cost of energy imports was between $12 billion and $13 billion (10.2-11.1 billion euros).

This month, Erdogan ordered the resumption of controversial energy exploration off the southern coast close to a Greek island in disputed eastern Mediterranean waters.

The issue has put Turkey on a collision course with Greece, Cyprus and the European Union, and exacerbated tensions with France, which has stepped up its military presence in the region.

But Erdogan showed no sign of yielding to the EU's repeated call to immediately end the eastern Mediterranean search.

"We will accelerate our activities in the Mediterranean with the deployment by the end of the year of (drilling ship) Kanuni, which is currently under maintenance," he said.

"God willing we expect similar good news," Erdogan added.

Turkey dispatched the seismic research ship Oruc Reis accompanied by warships to the region on August 10, angering Greece who said the move threatened peace.

More From World:

TikTok to mount battle against Trump ban next week: report

TikTok to mount battle against Trump ban next week: report

Coronavirus cases near 3 million in India

Coronavirus cases near 3 million in India

US election 2020: Trump says vote count could take 'weeks'

US election 2020: Trump says vote count could take 'weeks'
Russian doctors agree to Putin critic Navalny's evacuation to Germany

Russian doctors agree to Putin critic Navalny's evacuation to Germany
WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years: Tedros

WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years: Tedros
How the BJP's Hindutva agenda is shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir

How the BJP's Hindutva agenda is shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir
Prince Charles denies ‘nonsensical’ rumors around turbulent relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles denies ‘nonsensical’ rumors around turbulent relationship with Prince Harry
Israel bombs Gaza

Israel bombs Gaza
Beijing says residents can go mask-free after coronavirus cases fall

Beijing says residents can go mask-free after coronavirus cases fall
Sea level rise quickens as Greenland ice sheet sheds record amount

Sea level rise quickens as Greenland ice sheet sheds record amount
Meghan Markle held ‘unrealistic expectations’ from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle held ‘unrealistic expectations’ from Kate Middleton

After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church turned into mosque

After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church turned into mosque

Latest

view all