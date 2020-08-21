Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie recently ended her on/off romance with Scott Disick, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

As per new reports, Scott - who has been spending much of his time with Kourtney and their children - will not affect Sofia's friendship with Kylie Jenner as they both have a long history and a bond.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Scott and Sofia are "no longer speaking" after "Scott officially called their relationship off".

They have reportedly been off and on for two months. The 21-year-old star really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott, 37, officially called it off recently and they're no longer speaking.

Previously it was reported that their age difference ultimately became an issue for the celebrity duo.

Scott and Sofia have previously split and then quickly reconciled their differences. But on this occasion, it appears their relationship is over for good.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck to return as Batman
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie
Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt
Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Latest

view all