Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa dreams to create a supergroup with Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Dua Lipa, who is inspired by Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks, thinks that they could create something amazing if they worked together as a trio.

The pop star worked with the Fleetwood Mac singer on the track 'That Kind of Woman' on her new remix album 'Club Future Nostalgia' and recently appeared with Miley in the studio, and during the session, she got a sneak preview of her latest single 'Midnight Sky'.

The 25-year-old, apparently dreaming to form a supergroup with Miley Cyrus, 27, and American singer Stevie Nicks,72.

Dua, during an appearance on The Capital Weekender on UK station Capital FM, said: "I was in the studio with Miley literally like a week before she dropped her track. She was so excited about it and I’m so proud of her, it’s absolutely killer and it’s amazing, and she deserves all of the amazing recognition that it’s getting."

To a question about similarities between Miley's single and Fleetwood Mac's back catalogue, Dua shared her super-group idea, saying: "I mean I think Miley and I would love to form a supergroup with Stevie Nicks, we would sign up immediately, we’re ready, hit us up."

Dua worked with big names of the music world on her remix LP, including Madonna, Missy Elliott and Neneh Cherry, and when she turned 25 on August 22 rapper Elliott sent her a voice note wishing her a happy birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report
Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Latest

view all