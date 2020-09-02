Can't connect right now! retry
Rhea Chakraborty in hot water after peddlers confirm supplying drugs to her brother

Rhea Chakraborty has been under fire ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a case against her.

After multiple days of interrogation by the CBI, drug peddlers suspected of supplying drugs to Rhea were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as reported by the Indian media.

During interrogation, the drug peddlers confirmed the link of Rhea and brother her brother Showik Chakraborty in the death of the late actor.

They specifically named Showik during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhea was quizzed about the reason behind her and Sushant's breakup and why she did not check up on him and his health from June 8 to June 14.

On the other hand, Showik was summoned by Enforcement Directorate to probe his and sister's involvement in the alleged 'drug angle' in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

