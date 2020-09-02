Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic claps back at haters on social media

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has clapped back at the haters and critics and advised them not to follow her on social media platforms.

Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi depicting Islamic history, has become a household name in Pakistan, however, some fans have criticized her for wearing what they call ‘inappropriate’ outfits.

Recently, a fan commenting on Esra’s post and asked her not to wear such dresses. The Instagram user said, “Please don’t wear such dresses Halima Baji, not good.”

Responding it, Halima advised him not to follow her. She wrote, “Let me give you a little advice: Don’t follow me. Thank you.”

Previously, Esra had turned off comments on one of her posts after receiving criticism from Pakistani fans.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana with a heartfelt tribute

Britain’s stand-up comedian Ian Royce passes away at age of 51

Britain’s stand-up comedian Ian Royce passes away at age of 51

Latest

view all