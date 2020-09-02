Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

The ‘People’s Princess’, Lady Diana Spencer's life had been filled with a number of grievances, especially since her marriage to Prince Charles.

And with all the chaos and stress that came with her royal status, the Princess of Wales is said to have lost her temper on a number of occasion in front of her staff.

According to reports, Diana’s ‘kind’ and ‘compassionate’ repute would sometimes slip away as she had occasional outbursts against her employees owing to her swiftly-changing mood swings during the early years of her marriage.

The claims were made by royal biographer Howard Hodgson who explained this in his 2007-released book Charles — The man who will be King.

“It was as if she could only get relief from her inner turmoil and pain by venting her rage on those around her and especially those who tried to be pleasant and who couldn’t answer back,” he said.

He went on to add that her dresser, Evelyn Dagley “found herself at the sharp end of Diana’s tongue” several times.

He further alleged that the princess had once said: “Look at this [expletive] shirt, Evelyn, look at it you idiot, it’s rubbish, rubbish, rubbish — what is it Evelyn? Rubbish… Get out of my sight.”

“Staff came to expect this treatment when the Princess ‘wasn’t quite herself’, while she hoped that the Queen and the outside world didn’t get to hear about it,” he wrote.

He went on to claim that Prince Charles too had been warned about the outbursts from time to time: “Even his parents made it plain to their son that they thought Diana’s behaviour was somewhat short of perfect, but the Prince wouldn’t even listen to criticism of his wife from The Queen. He was fiercely loyal to Diana.”

“It seemed to [Charles] that the harder he tried to please her, the worse her tantrums became,” Howard claimed.

These revelations had been made by a number of different sources over the course of the past several years as royal biographer Penny Junor too had noted the same: “In the months leading to her wedding, Diana changed radically. There were terrifying rages, temper tantrums, hysterical tears for no apparent reason, and her moods changed in a flash.”

Royal correspondent Ashley Walton also wrote in 1991 that the princess had once publicly given a smack to her eldest son, William when he was seven years old.

“Her temper snapped when he ran away as she was about to leave after the events had ended. The seven-year-old Prince set off across a field to play with his sirens from London’s Wetherby School,” wrote Walton.

“Diana, clearly angry, dashed 100 yards, caught him by the arm and gave him a firm smack on the bottom. William burst into tears,” she added.