Sara Ali Khan stuns in latest pool pictures from weekend

Indian star Sara Ali Khan, who always treats her fans with adorable pictures, on Saturday mesmerized her fans with some pool pictures.



The Simmba actress, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures in a pink swimsuit, chilling on a pink float with a sweet caption. She wrote, “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo.”

Sara Ali Khan looks like a 'gulab' (rose) in a pink bikini soaking up the sun with a book in her hands.



The endearing post has won the hearts of Sara’s fans and it has garnered over 650,000 hearts within an hour.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The actress will next be in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.