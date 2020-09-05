Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Sep 05 2020
Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

After a brief marriage to Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson is reportedly dating her bodyguard of two years.

According to Page Six, the relationship between Pamela and her bodyguard recently turned romantic. 

Her friends confirmed the relationship which they said started during the coronavirus pandemic. They, however, refused to name him.

"He's in his 40s. A real man, finally," the source says. "He knows how to handle her. It's very cool to see. She's completely comfortable, and they're never out of each other's sight."

