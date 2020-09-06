Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Reuters

India shatters global record after reporting over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India have reached 4.1 million and about 3.2 million affected people have been treated so far. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: According to data from the federal health ministry, with over 90,000 new coronavirus cases, India reported a global daily-record on Sunday.

There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626.

The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday as the second most affected country by total infections and will be behind only the United States, which has 6.4 million cases and nearly 193,000 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in India have reached 4.1 million and about 3.2 million affected people have been treated so far, the government data showed.

Medical experts said the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country, and that case numbers have surged because of increased testing and the easing of restrictions on public movement.

Read more: India becomes third country to report 4mn COVID-19 cases

The government will partially restore metro train services in the national capital of New Delhi from Monday.

The pandemic will not finish this year as the virus has spread from big cities to other parts of the country, Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, said in an interview with India Today TV.

The number of cases could continue to rise before the curve flattens out, he said.

India has logged the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.

More From World:

Hong Kong protests: Police fire pepper balls at people protesting election delay, new law

Hong Kong protests: Police fire pepper balls at people protesting election delay, new law
One killed in stabbing attack in UK's Birmingham

One killed in stabbing attack in UK's Birmingham
At least 17 worshippers dead in Bangladesh mosque gas pipeline blast

At least 17 worshippers dead in Bangladesh mosque gas pipeline blast

Division among US masses grows as armed groups clash in Louiseville

Division among US masses grows as armed groups clash in Louiseville
California fears another record-setting heatwave, more fires

California fears another record-setting heatwave, more fires
No hope of survivors after three-day search for Beirut blast victims

No hope of survivors after three-day search for Beirut blast victims
Afghan govt says mother's name can go on birth certificates

Afghan govt says mother's name can go on birth certificates
Adorable details from Archie’s swimming lessons leaves fans gushing

Adorable details from Archie’s swimming lessons leaves fans gushing
FAO discusses food security, nutrition challenges amid virus crisis

FAO discusses food security, nutrition challenges amid virus crisis
Michelle Obama’s dating advice for youth: Stay away from Tinder

Michelle Obama’s dating advice for youth: Stay away from Tinder
India becomes third country to report 4mn COVID-19 cases

India becomes third country to report 4mn COVID-19 cases
New Delhi says India, China have agreed to reduce tensions over border dispute

New Delhi says India, China have agreed to reduce tensions over border dispute

Latest

view all