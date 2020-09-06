Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 06 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to payback taxpayers' money after Netflix deal

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been asked to pay back the taxpayers money which was spent on their home following their royal  marriage.

Multiple reports said the couple has been issued warnings after they signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix.

The reports said that  £2.4million were used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage.

Express.co.uk reported that conservative British lawmakers  have urged the couple to speed up their repayments after their deal with Netflix.

Under the deal signed by the couple, Meghan and Harry  will produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

 “I’ve read all the facts of the case and clearly anyone who has borrowed taxpayers’ cash needs to pay it back as quickly as possible," the publication quoted Tory MP  Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown as saying.

“£2.4 million is a lot of money and even if you paid back £250,000 a year it would still take a decade," he said. 


