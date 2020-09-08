Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla to 'face legal challenges' after Prince Charles ascends: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 08, 2020

Duchess Camilla to ‘face legal challenges' after Prince Charles ascends: report

With the entirety of the British monarchy, and its people carrying a soft spot for Princess Diana even after death, Duchess Camilla could face the fiery wrath of the people over her legal title once Prince Charles takes the throne.

Experts believe that if the Duchess were to change her title from, the lesser known Princess Consort to Queen Consort, a constitutional issue might arise. However, at the end of the day Clarence House’s statement about Duchess Camilla’s future title is something which her husband will ultimately decide.

Royal expert MacMarthanne spoke out about this legal loophole during a conversation with Express.UK and was quoted saying, "Upon his accession, the Duchess of Cornwall will automatically become Queen Consort. There has been much speculation over this issue principally because of the sensitivities relating to Diana, Princess of Wales."

He went on to say, "This, however, does not change the fact that in law the duchess will become Queen Consort. Indeed, presently she is entitled to be known as Princess of Wales, but again mindful of Diana, Princess of Wales the decision was taken to use one of Prince Charles’ subsidiary titles. There has been much debate as to what title will be taken when Charles becomes King, Princess Consort being one."

"There is no precedent for such a style, but that does not preclude its eventual use, nor would its use mitigate her legal right to be recognised as Queen Consort."

Britain’s University College London's Constitution Unit also put forward another legal reason why Duchess Camilla might not warrant the title of Queen Consort.

The official site of the university states, "Under common law the spouse of a King automatically becomes Queen. But there are two possible reasons why Camilla might not assume the title. The first is the argument that Camilla cannot become Queen because her 2005 civil marriage to Prince Charles was not valid."

"The argument runs as follows: because the Marriage Acts from 1753 have explicitly excepted royal marriages from their provisions, the only valid marriage which a member of the royal family could contract in England was a religious marriage in the Church of England."

While this claim was dismissed by The Lord Chancellor in 2005, the Duchess’s title frenzy might still pose a threat later down the line.

