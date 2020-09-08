Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Archie highjacks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Zoom meetings: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 08, 2020

Archie highjacks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Zoom meetings: report

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a number of appearances on Zoom during the course of this pandemic, their adorable toddler also climbed aboard on more than one occasion.

With Archie now developing into a “little man”, the young royal frequents his parents meetings and gives his own special cameos during the couple’s important Zoom calls.

While talking on his The Heir Pod, podcast, royal co-author and writer for Finding Freedom Omid Scobie, spilled the beans on some of baby Archie’s most adorable cameos while corresponding with the couple for their biography.

He spoke about the research he conducted around the couple’s friends to Maggie Rulli and was quoted saying, “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.”

The co-author also added that Archie was also no stranger to the camera during that time. The tiny tyke popped his head in an out of the frame on multiple occasions.

The writer went on to say, “And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”

More From World:

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing

Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing
Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public

Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public
MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties

MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq

United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister
Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO

Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO
Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees

Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees
Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis

Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks
China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

Latest

view all