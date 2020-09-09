Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Reuters

Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Reuters

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about US war dead. Photo: File

President Donald Trump on Wednesday will announce a further reduction of US troops from Iraq, a senior administration official told reporters.

That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in US forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about US war dead.

Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in polls ahead of the November 3 election. His announcement, and the timing of it, maybe aimed at convincing voters that he is following through on promises to end what he has described as America’s endless wars.

Read more: Trump refers to US marines killed in WWII battle as 'losers': report

The United States has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said last month that the United States was expected to reduce the number of its troops in Iraq by about a third in the coming months.

The United States currently has about 8,600 troops in Afghanistan. Trump said in an interview with Axios released last month that the United States planned to lower that number to about 4,000.

