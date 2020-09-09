Can't connect right now! retry
Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

The organisers of the Durrell Challenge 2020 recently announced that they need to significantly reduce the size of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Durrell Challenge is 13k road race which would be held in Jersey, Channel Islands on Sunday 27 September 2020.

 According to the organizers the race is just one element of a day full of festivitie.

In a statement, the  organisers said they have taken the extremely difficult decision to announce that all runners (including VIP runners) who are not residents of Jersey, will be transferred into the Virtual Durrell Challenge 13K in 2020.

Superman actor Henry Cavill on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a post to help those who are willing to take part in the challenge.

Sharing his picture from his gym, the actor wrote "The Durrell Challenge is sneaking ever closer! September 27th to be exact.

Personally, It's been tough for me to fit runs in of late, but I'm upping my post weights cardio during the wee hours to get some extra conditioning in!

It's important to note that travel is tricky at the moment and definitely not recommended if you can avoid it. Sooooo, check the link in my bio for information on how you can take part in the Challenge from your very own home town!."



