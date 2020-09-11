Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali strongly reacts to Lahore Motorway gang rape incident

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Sajal Ali strongly reacts to Lahore Motorway gang rape incident

Leading Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has strongly reacted to the incident of gang rape at Lahore Motorway, saying that these rapists should be hanged.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress raised several questions saying, “How long do we as a nation have to deal with this pain and embarrassment. When will we start protecting our women so that they can feel safe. These questions must be answered NOW.”

She further said with hashtag #protectwomen, “Will this ever be stopped. These people should be hanged.”

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Why the system needs us to protest everytime to take actions? Take a few minutes and think about the children who had to see their mother being gang raped in front of their eyes.”

“Yeh kab tak hota rahay ga??? Iska jawab kon dayga?? There should be an end to this. Magar kab? #shame #hangtherapist,”

Sajal Ali also shared the quote of prominent writer Saadat Hasan Manto in Instagram story to describe the current status of women in society.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Latest

view all