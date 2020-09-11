Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made to ‘wipe hands’ of royal family fast: report

With new ventures underway, reports speculate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have been pushed into perusing finical independence with a sense of urgency due to initial snub by the Queen.

After news of the couple paying back £2.4 million owed to Frogmore Cottage was announced, Royally Obsessed podcasts hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie sat for a candid discussion regarding the couple and gave their honest thoughts about what could have led Harry and Meghan into making such a massive decision, so quickly down the line.

Ms Bowie claimed, "I didn't expect it to be so so quickly. Six months later, they're already wiping their hands of the Royal Family's coffers. What struck me as most surprising is how quickly they were able to follow through their plans."

"They essentially said, 'we laid out these plans, and it's not going to be a year, we're done'. They mean business."

Co-host Ms Fiorito reminded fans about the couple’s past plans and how that was all snubbed clear by the Queen’s swift decision. "They also had to pivot from their full plan. They were going to do SussexRoyal, but the Queen put a stop to that.”

"They really had a different idea in their heads in January of how this would all go. So I'm curious how long the Netflix deal has been in discussions, but I feel like they have made things happen."

The decision to partner with Netflix over other online giants has also come into question over the last couple of weeks but Ms Bowie believes that while "there's so many other outlets they could have gone with. I think Netflix has just been cutting massive cheques for people."