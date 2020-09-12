Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their 'list of demands'

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are two of the most sought-after, as well as the most criticized public figures across the globe.

The couple has sparked fury once again as a royal expert attacks them over their recently-leaked list of demands for events, that includes them choosing who gets to moderate the events they take part in.

Turning to Twitter, the expert wrote: "Harry and Meghan insist on having control over who introduces them. What are they worried about?”

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s signed contract with Henry Walker Agency had been leaked where a list of demands they made had been highlighted including them wanting authority to choose who gets to introduce them during speaking engagements and who moderates the events. 

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

