Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Saturday Sep 12 2020
British singer Harry Styles’s acting career appears to be going quite well as he bagged yet another mega project for the silver screens.

The former member of One Direction has officially replaced actor Shia LeBeouf in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

According to Deadline, the Transformers actor had to bid adieu to the project due to scheduling conflicts, with the British heartthrob taking the lead now.

Styles will be starring next to Florence Pugh and Chris Pine for the film which encircles the story of an ‘isolated Utopian community’ back in the 50s, set in a desert in California.

This will be the Watermelon Sugar singer’s second film, with the first being Christopher Nolan’s 2017-released film Dunkirk.

Styles is also riding high in his musical career with his 2019 album Fine Line also smashing the charts.

The film, helmed by Olivia Wilde, will be going on floors this fall. 

