Sunday Sep 13 2020
Miley Cyrus drops cryptic message for her ‘future ex-husband’ with ‘Maneater’ cover

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus never lets any opportunity of throwing shade at her past paramours slide by. 

The Midnight Sky singer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she performed her rendition of the song Maneater by the Hall and Oates.

She also dropped a savage message referencing to her ‘future ex-husband’ and perhaps even some of her past lovers, hinting at her divorce with Liam Hemsworth and subsequent relationships with Caitlyn Carter and Cody Simpson.

Upon being asked by Fallon why she decided to cover this song, Cyrus said: “So, 'Maneater,' I think it’s very important to be transparent. So I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just knows, I told you."

"Just wear it all out in the open. There's no skeletons in the closet. I warned you first,” she added.

Earlier, while talking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Cyrus had opened up about her divorce with Hemsworth.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and all those stories. … It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this,” she said. 

