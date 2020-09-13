Can't connect right now! retry
Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating co-star Tiger Shroff, dropped ‘fire emoticons’ on his stunning Instagram post shortly after he shared it.

Tiger Shroff, who is all set to make his debut as a singer, took to Instagram and shared his still from the video and wrote, “Hey guys thank you for all the love for our teaser #unbelievableteaser #outnow #youareunbelievable.”

Disha Patani, the rumoured girlfriend of Tiger, was the first to comment on the post. She dropped just ‘fir emoticons’.

In his previous post, the War star had shared the teaser of Unbelievable and wrote, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable.”

The debut track of Tiger Shroff will be released on September 22.

Earlier, Tiger had said “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”

“Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new’, he said and added “Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon.”

