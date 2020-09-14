A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the industry’s most adored couples.

As the Luka Chuppi actor marks his 36th birthday, let’s take a look back at his and Tahira’s endearing tale of love.

The writer had once shared her story in a piece penned for India Today, leaving fans gushed over their bond.

“Both of us attended the same Physics tuition class when we were in the 12th standard. It was a batch of around 60 students and when I first met Ayushmann I thought his name was Abhishek. Both me and my friend had a crush on him but outwardly ignored him throughout the year,” she said.

“I later discovered that he also had a crush on me; I think I was popular with the boys because I was tall and had an arrogant air about me, because I was always on my guard. One entire year went by without either of us talking to each other and that’s how it would have remained if our story hadn’t taken a filmi twist,” she went on to say.

She further shared how one day her father had taken her family to meet an astrologer who turned out to be Ayushmann’s father.

Following that day, the two got closer and dated for years, practically growing up together. They tied the knot in 2008 and are now parents to a son and daughter.