Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Sep 14 2020
By
Web Desk

A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

A look back at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s endearing love story

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the industry’s most adored couples.

As the Luka Chuppi actor marks his 36th birthday, let’s take a look back at his and Tahira’s endearing tale of love.

The writer had once shared her story in a piece penned for India Today, leaving fans gushed over their bond.

“Both of us attended the same Physics tuition class when we were in the 12th standard. It was a batch of around 60 students and when I first met Ayushmann I thought his name was Abhishek. Both me and my friend had a crush on him but outwardly ignored him throughout the year,” she said.

“I later discovered that he also had a crush on me; I think I was popular with the boys because I was tall and had an arrogant air about me, because I was always on my guard. One entire year went by without either of us talking to each other and that’s how it would have remained if our story hadn’t taken a filmi twist,” she went on to say.

She further shared how one day her father had taken her family to meet an astrologer who turned out to be Ayushmann’s father.

Following that day, the two got closer and dated for years, practically growing up together. They tied the knot in 2008 and are now parents to a son and daughter. 

More From Bollywood:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement against him and his family
Malaika Arora says ‘Love knows no boundaries’

Malaika Arora says ‘Love knows no boundaries’
Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’

Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’
Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo

Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo
Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post

Disha Patani drops ‘fire emoticons’ on Tiger Shroff’s stunning post
Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday

Kajol sends love, sweet wishes to son Yug Devgn on his 10th birthday
Malaika Arora prays for launch of Coronavirus vaccine sooner

Malaika Arora prays for launch of Coronavirus vaccine sooner
Kate Middleton accuses Queen Elizabeth of giving Meghan Markle's mother special treatment

Kate Middleton accuses Queen Elizabeth of giving Meghan Markle's mother special treatment

Kangana Ranaut's resurfaced clip shows actress admitting to consuming drugs

Kangana Ranaut's resurfaced clip shows actress admitting to consuming drugs
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals actor used to procure drugs with top filmmaker

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals actor used to procure drugs with top filmmaker
Sona Mohapatra gives a 10-point guide on crushing the patriarchy

Sona Mohapatra gives a 10-point guide on crushing the patriarchy

Ayushmann Khurrana joins forces with David Beckham to end violence against children

Ayushmann Khurrana joins forces with David Beckham to end violence against children

Latest

view all