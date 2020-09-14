Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to speak out about the upcoming US general election.

The vocal powerhouse opened up about the importance of voting in her latest interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa where she also detailed how she has plans of urging her voters to exercise their democratic right.

“Listen I’m 27 and I know I’ve ever experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime,” said Miley.

“I can’t express the importance enough, especially if young people getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting and have the information about whether it’s mailing in, about the state of our country right now.”

“It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country,” she added.

She also noted that this election has a lot more younger people participating than 2016.

“I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilized working and advocating tirelessly. I really think so, I think that you know it’s kind of Rock bottom here right now,” she said.

“I think it’s desperate times, I think people will really step up. I don’t believe in don’t worry be happy, I believe that worry is healthy. Worry is why we are washing our hands, wearing our masks, keeping our distance. I believe in realism and not saying everything is going to be okay,” she added.