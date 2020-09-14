Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to speak out about the upcoming US general election.

The vocal powerhouse opened up about the importance of voting in her latest interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa where she also detailed how she has plans of urging her voters to exercise their democratic right.

“Listen I’m 27 and I know I’ve ever experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime,” said Miley.

“I can’t express the importance enough, especially if young people getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting and have the information about whether it’s mailing in, about the state of our country right now.”

“It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country,” she added.

She also noted that this election has a lot more younger people participating than 2016.

“I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilized working and advocating tirelessly. I really think so, I think that you know it’s kind of Rock bottom here right now,” she said.

“I think it’s desperate times, I think people will really step up. I don’t believe in don’t worry be happy, I believe that worry is healthy. Worry is why we are washing our hands, wearing our masks, keeping our distance. I believe in realism and not saying everything is going to be okay,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition

Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition
Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Latest

view all