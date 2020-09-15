Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

As Sara Ali Khan lands in hot water over the recent drugs controversy, her step-mom and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped a seemingly cryptic post.

According to some reports, in a 20-page long statement, Rhea Chakraborty had named a handful of Bollywood stars who took drugs apart from her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet’s names popped out from the list as many claim the Kedarnath actor could possibly be involved in the ongoing drugs case now.

However, following this chitchat, there were some reports claiming the list of stars was false news as Rhea has only exposed the names of drug peddlers and suppliers.

In midst of all this, Kareena dropped a cryptic caption for Sara, saying: "Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope."







