Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

As Sara Ali Khan lands in hot water over the recent drugs controversy, her step-mom and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped a seemingly cryptic post.

According to some reports, in a 20-page long statement, Rhea Chakraborty had named a handful of Bollywood stars who took drugs apart from her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet’s names popped out from the list as many claim the Kedarnath actor could possibly be involved in the ongoing drugs case now.

However, following this chitchat, there were some reports claiming the list of stars was false news as Rhea has only exposed the names of drug peddlers and suppliers.

In midst of all this, Kareena dropped a cryptic caption for Sara, saying: "Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope."

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on



More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh and Rhea’s Lonvala parties filled with drugs and booze?

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh and Rhea’s Lonvala parties filled with drugs and booze?
Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea
Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa
Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty
Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics

Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics
Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks

Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks
'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October

'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video
Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case

Latest

view all